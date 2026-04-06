Bob & Sheri’s Workday Payday
There’s finally proof your boss has a sense of humor… It’s called payday! 😆 But why settle for that paycheck when you could be on the K 104.7 Payroll? Join…
There’s finally proof your boss has a sense of humor… It’s called payday! 😆 But why settle for that paycheck when you could be on the K 104.7 Payroll? Join Bob & Sheri during the workday for your chance to win $1,000 in cash — five times every weekday! 🤑
📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026
⏰ Listen for the keyword weekdays at:
- 8:00 AM
- 10:00 AM
- 12:00 PM
- 3:00 PM
- 5:00 PM
When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win $1,000! 💰
📲 How to enter:
- Text the keyword to 45911
- Enter it on the K 104.7 mobile app
- Or enter the keyword on our website below
The more you listen, the more chances you have to get paid! 💵 Good luck from K 104.7! 🎉
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.