Bob & Sheri’s Workday Payday

There’s finally proof your boss has a sense of humor… It’s called payday! 😆 But why settle for that paycheck when you could be on the K 104.7 Payroll? Join Bob & Sheri during the workday for your chance to win $1,000 in cash — five times every weekday! 🤑

📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

⏰ Listen for the keyword weekdays at:

8:00 AM

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

3:00 PM

5:00 PM

When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win $1,000! 💰

📲 How to enter:

Text the keyword to 45911

the keyword to Enter it on the K 104.7 mobile app

Or enter the keyword on our website below

The more you listen, the more chances you have to get paid! 💵 Good luck from K 104.7! 🎉