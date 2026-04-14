Earth, Wind, & Fire Documentary to Open Tribeca Festival

Earth, Wind & Fire performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

The Tribeca Festival has announced that HBO's “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)” documentary will open the festival. This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the festival on June 3.

The new documentary's director is Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The film will host a screening at the Beacon Theater, followed by a live performance by Earth, Wind, & Fire, along with The Roots.

“Opening Night is always a magical moment! This year, as we celebrate 25 years of the festival, it is especially meaningful,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Co-Chair, in a statement. “Tribeca was born in the wake of 9/11 with a belief: that storytellers have the power to bring communities together. For 25 years, we’ve seen artists, filmmakers, musicians, and audiences come together in New York City in ways that are inspiring, surprising, and deeply human. We are humbled by what’s been achieved and excited for the stories yet to come.”

Earth, Wind, & Fire Documentary Honors Group Legacy

The documentary will break down the band's legacy and influence over the years. Plus, it will study their body of work and key moments in their careers from the last few decades. They will focus on the group's founder, Maurice White, and his vision for the group from the beginning.

The film is produced by Thompson, Dave Sirulnick, Samantha Grogin, KB White, and Arron Saxe. The executive producers are Zarah Zohlman, Shawn Gee, Jon Kamen, Cheo Hodari Coker, and Amos Newman.

“It is an absolute honor to bring this project to the Tribeca Festival,” said Thompson. “The past two years of deep research and creative magic surrounding Earth, Wind & Fire have been nothing short of transformative. They remain one of the most culturally significant bands in history, and this project finally illustrates exactly why their legacy is so vital.”