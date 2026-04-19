The Foreigner Experience: Win the Chance for Your High School Choir to Perform LIVE with Foreigner!

Sponsored By: Foreigner

K104.7 is giving one local high school choir the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform LIVE on stage with Foreigner during their Charlotte show on July 24!

The winning choir will join the band on their classic hit “I Want To Know What Love Is,” plus receive:

A $500 donation to their school chorus program

Complimentary concert tickets for participating students and chaperones

The unforgettable experience of performing in front of thousands

To enter, submit a YouTube video of your choir performing along with your school and director information below.

Up to 25 students may participate on stage, along with two adult chaperones. Contest is open to high school choirs only (no adult choirs).

Think your choir has what it takes? Submit your performance video now!

Limit one entry per person per day.