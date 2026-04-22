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Win $2,000 for Mom This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is almost here, and we’re making it extra special. Enter now for your chance to win $2,000 for Mom in the Mother’s Day 2026 Giveaway. Whether she deserves…

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Mother’s Day is almost here, and we’re making it extra special.

Enter now for your chance to win $2,000 for Mom in the Mother’s Day 2026 Giveaway. Whether she deserves a getaway, a shopping spree, a little peace and quiet, or all of the above, this could be the perfect way to show her some love.

The contest runs from April 13th, 2026 through May 6th, 2026. One winner will be selected at random on or around May 7, 2026. Limit one entry per person per participating entity per day. This promotion is open to legal residents of the U.S., D.C., and Canada excluding Quebec, age 18 and older.

Enter here: https://ul.ink/1XJX6D

Mother_s Day 2026 Rules PDF
CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
abittleEditor
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