The Notebook Mother’s Day Giveaway

Sponsored By: Blumenthal Performing Arts

K 104.7 and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center have a special Mother’s Day treat for you and your mom! The hit Broadway musical The Notebook is coming to Belk Theater May 19th through May 24th, and we want to send you and Mom for a night you’ll never forget.

Share the best advice your mom has ever given you for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Notebook live at Belk Theater. Celebrate Mom with a memorable night out at the theater.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.