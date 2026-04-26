The Notebook Mother’s Day Giveaway
Sponsored By: Blumenthal Performing Arts K 104.7 and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center have a special Mother’s Day treat for you and your mom! The hit Broadway musical The Notebook is…
Sponsored By: Blumenthal Performing Arts
K 104.7 and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center have a special Mother’s Day treat for you and your mom! The hit Broadway musical The Notebook is coming to Belk Theater May 19th through May 24th, and we want to send you and Mom for a night you’ll never forget.
Share the best advice your mom has ever given you for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Notebook live at Belk Theater. Celebrate Mom with a memorable night out at the theater.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “The Notebook Mother’s Day Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 27, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 8, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form, including sharing the best advice your mom has given you. At least five (5) winners will be selected at random upon verification to receive two (2) tickets to see The Notebook at Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC between May 19, 2026 and May 24, 2026, valued at approximately $165. Prize provided courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.