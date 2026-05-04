Register To Win: Leanne Morgan

Sponsored By: Spectrum Arena

Laugh your way into a night out in Charlotte!

Comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing The Time of Our Lives Tour to Spectrum Center on December 3rd at 7PM, and we’re hooking you up.

Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see one of comedy’s biggest breakout stars live.

Her relatable, real-life storytelling and Southern charm have made her one of the most in-demand comedians right now and this show is guaranteed to sell out.

Enter below for your shot to win.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.