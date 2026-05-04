Register To Win: Leanne Morgan
Sponsored By: Spectrum Arena Laugh your way into a night out in Charlotte! Comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing The Time of Our Lives Tour to Spectrum Center on December 3rd…
Sponsored By: Spectrum Arena
Laugh your way into a night out in Charlotte!
Comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing The Time of Our Lives Tour to Spectrum Center on December 3rd at 7PM, and we’re hooking you up.
Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see one of comedy’s biggest breakout stars live.
Her relatable, real-life storytelling and Southern charm have made her one of the most in-demand comedians right now and this show is guaranteed to sell out.
Enter below for your shot to win.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Leanne Morgan Online Ticket Giveaway,” enter between 12:00 AM ET on May 4, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2026 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least ten (10) winners will be selected at random on or around May 11, 2026, and upon verification, will each receive two (2) tickets to see Leanne Morgan at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on December 3, 2026. Approximate Retail Value: $200 per prize. Prize provided courtesy of Spectrum Center. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of K1047.com.