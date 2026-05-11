Summer Weddings, Personalized Touches & AI Planning Lead 2026 Trends

As we head into May and the start of summer wedding season, couples are embracing celebrations that feel more personal, intentional, and experience-driven than ever before. According to The Knot Real Weddings Study 2026, weddings are evolving beyond tradition, with Gen Z couples helping reshape everything from planning tools to ceremony styles.

The study found that around 2 million couples got married in the U.S. in 2025, contributing more than $100 billion in wedding-related spending. Despite ongoing economic pressures, weddings remain a top life priority, with couples continuing to invest in meaningful celebrations.

One major shift heading into the 2026 wedding season is the move away from “cookie-cutter” weddings. Instead, couples are focusing on authenticity and personalization. In fact, 90% of couples said they wanted a highly personalized wedding experience.

Some of the biggest trends emerging for 2026 include:

More intimate celebrations or all-out luxury events

Couples are increasingly choosing one of two directions: smaller, curated gatherings or larger, immersive celebrations packed with personalized details.

Couples are increasingly choosing one of two directions: smaller, curated gatherings or larger, immersive celebrations packed with personalized details. Candid photography over posed portraits

Documentary-style photos and “real moments” are replacing traditional posed wedding albums.

Documentary-style photos and “real moments” are replacing traditional posed wedding albums. Tech-driven planning

AI is becoming a major wedding planning tool. Usage among engaged couples jumped from about 20% to 36% in just one year, with couples using AI for inspiration, etiquette questions, and drafting wedding communications.

AI is becoming a major wedding planning tool. Usage among engaged couples jumped from about 20% to 36% in just one year, with couples using AI for inspiration, etiquette questions, and drafting wedding communications. Social media-inspired aesthetics

TikTok and Instagram continue shaping trends, especially among Gen Z couples. Popular styles for 2026 include “Pearlcore,” multiple outfit changes, meadow-inspired florals, and dramatic ceremony layouts.

TikTok and Instagram continue shaping trends, especially among Gen Z couples. Popular styles for 2026 include “Pearlcore,” multiple outfit changes, meadow-inspired florals, and dramatic ceremony layouts. Relaxed elegance replacing formal traditions

Semi-formal weddings are now the most popular style, with buffet-style dining and self-serve stations overtaking plated dinners in many receptions.

Summer and fall remain peak wedding seasons, with 76% of weddings taking place between May and October. October is expected to be the most popular wedding month of 2026.

The report also highlighted changing attitudes toward engagement rings and spending habits. Lab-grown diamonds now account for 61% of engagement ring purchases, driven by affordability and evolving values.