Quaint North Carolina City Is One Of The Best Places To Buy A Home

You may not be planning to move right before the holidays, however, keep this tidbit in mind if you decide to relocate. One of the best places to buy a home in North Carolina is a quaint little spot you might not have considered. Let’s find out more about it.

Best Places To Buy A Home

According to a study by Go Banking Rates, Shelby, North Carolina is one of the best places to buy a home. The study indicates that this Cleveland County city has a mix of ingredients that contribute to the attractiveness of the spot. When it comes to affordable housing and livability scores, Shelby takes the prize.

The housing study looked at Zillow and markets across the country to arrive at the results. According to the numbers, the average home value in Shelby is $193,319. And, if you’ve been searching in the market lately, you know that’s quite a bit lower compared to most areas in The Tar Heel State.

When it comes to median household income in one of the best places to buy a home, we find that to be just over $46,000. And, the annual cost of living tops out at just over $36,000. And, Shelby’s ‘livability’ score was a 75 out of 100.

The Zillow Market Heat Index crunches numbers to determine favorable markets. The lower the number, the better conditions are for buyers. Shelby’s number is -23. And, other nearby markets were mentioned in the study, including Gaffney, South Carolina. See the whole study for the full list.

But, keep Shelby, North Carolina on your short list of the best places to buy a home.

Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.