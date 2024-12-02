Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
K 104.7 - More Music, Better Variety
Home
Latest Stories
News
Music
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Local
Trending
On Air
Shows
Bob & Sheri
Jack Daniel
Charlotte Community Connections w/ JD
Bob & Sheri
Jack Daniel
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
Listen On Alexa
Podcasts
Galleries
Contests
Events
More
Features
Stand Up Speak Out
Mrs. T’s Pierogies & Dishin’ With Debbie
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Throwback Threesome
Stand Up Speak Out
K 104.7 Traffic Map
Connect
Contact Us
Get the K-Files with the K104.7 Newsletter
Download the K104.7 App
Ways to Listen to K104.7
Beasley Charlotte Internships
Contest Winner FAQ
Advertise
Careers
Ways To Listen
Advertise with K104.7
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
4 Charlotte Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
December 2, 2024
8 Artists You Didn’t Know Had Christmas Albums
December 5, 2024
This is How Diddy Will Spend His Christmas Behind Bars in Federal Lockup
December 6, 2024
Your Guide to Christmas Office Party Etiquette (aka How to Not Make a Fool of Yourself in Front of Your Boss)
December 5, 2024
Finding North Carolina’s Popular Christmas Dessert: Charlotte
November 22, 2024
Watching Hallmark Christmas Moves is a Family Tradition
November 19, 2024
How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?
5 R&B Christmas Songs to Play This Holiday Season
Charlotte: Where To See Christmas Lights
Don't Miss
Get the K-Files with the K104.7 Newsletter
Contest Winner FAQ
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Download the K104.7 App
February 5, 2024
Where to Find Our HD Radio Channels?
Ways to Listen to K104.7
Weather Alert Center
Get K104.7 on Alexa!
Must Haves
Local News
January 3, 2025
Charlotte: Great Bowling Locations
North Carolina and South Carolina Bracing for Arctic Conditions
Bechtler Museum Plans Free 15th Birthday Party in Charlotte
January 2, 2025
Charlotte: Ice Cream Shops For A Cold Treat
Las Vegas Police Identify Driver From Tesla Cybertruck Explosion As Green Beret
December 26, 2024
North Carolina Laws Beginning in 2025
December 24, 2024
Students Start Garden Project to Help Fight Hunger in Mecklenburg Schools
Charlotte Airport Expects 2.75 Million Holiday Travelers, Breaking Records
December 23, 2024
Delta Opens First Airport Sky Club at CLT, Adds 246-Seat Lounge
View More
Music
January 2, 2025
2025 Album Releases You Need to Know About
December 30, 2024
Gregg Allman Laughed at Jimmy Carter About Wanting to Be President
Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Be Touring in 2025
December 26, 2024
Year in Review: The 4 Worst Songs of 2024
4 Highlights from Beyonce’s Halftime Performance
December 19, 2024
Cara Delevingne Stars as Elton John in New ‘Step Into Christmas’ Video
Celebrating 25 Years in 2025: Artists Who Debuted in 2000
December 16, 2024
J-Kwon: Why He Doesn’t Get A Grammy Nom for Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
6 Ed Sheeran Songs that Are the ‘Most Pop’
View More
Entertainment
January 3, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Social Media Return
Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Jealous of Ben Affleck?
January 2, 2025
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Finally Settle, Thanks to His Girlfriend
A Summary of Justin Baldoni’s $250M Lawsuit Against NY Times
Celebrities Bid Farewell to 2024
Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?
December 30, 2024
4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’
Why ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Isn’t Part of the MCU Canon
December 26, 2024
5 New Year’s Movies to Watch Before We Bid Goodbye to 2024
View More
Lifestyle
December 29, 2024
Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, Dies at 100
December 11, 2024
Bill Belichick has his next head coaching job
December 9, 2024
Meet The Winner of The Cutest Cat Contest By North Carolina’s Largest Newspaper
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
November 13, 2024
North Carolina School System Rolls Out Big Change
November 8, 2024
Carolina Panthers Take Most Bougie Plane EVER to Germany
October 24, 2024
A Beloved North Carolina Pizzeria From The 90s Is Back: Here’s When And Where
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
View More
Episodes
The Amateur Players Tour
42:57
Download
Dec 31st, 2024
The MENtors of the City
29:14
Download
Dec 20th, 2024
The 2 Time Survivor with C. Nikki Nicole
27:52
Download
Dec 20th, 2024
The Political Climate On A College Campus
28:28
Download
Dec 20th, 2024
Local Free Program Moves African-American Business Women Turn Side Hustle Into Full-Time
28:48
Download
Dec 20th, 2024
When Dialing 911 Isn’t Enough, This Team Helps Through Crisis Intervention
28:37
Download
Dec 18th, 2024
5 Compelling Question For Golf In 2025
39:41
Download
Dec 12th, 2024
Navigating Holiday Blues
29:33
Download
Dec 4th, 2024
South Carolina Hospital Uses Robotic Surgery To Remove Fibroid Tumors
29:17
Download
Nov 27th, 2024
View More
Podcasts
The MENtors of the City
29:14
Download
Dec 20th, 2024
Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?
25:02
Download
May 9th, 2024
April 7, 2017
Nile Rodgers On Not Being Inducted Into the Rock Hall with Chic
QCB Top Ten Craziest Women in Cinema
01:41:48
Download
Jun 14th, 2023
The Amateur Players Tour
42:57
Download
Dec 31st, 2024
Encore Bank Makes The Homebuying Process Easier
19:20
Download
May 6th, 2024
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024
01:50
Download
Oct 14th, 2024
Contests
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
Register To Win: Better Man Advanced Screening
Events
The Righteous Brothers “Lovin’ Feelin” Farewell Tour
March 12
7:30 pm
Billy Joel & Sting
May 10
6:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
HAUSER: The Rebel Is Back
June 28
7:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
The Brotherhood of Rock Tour
July 8
8:00 pm
Goo Goo Dolls “Summer Anthem Tour”
July 25
7:00 pm
Rod Stewart @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 29
7:30 pm
Toto
August 14
8:00 pm